Police crackdown on gambling, betting activities

Ongole: The Prakasam district police, under the direction of SP V Harshavardhan Raju, have launched a sweeping crackdown on card gambling, cockfighting, cricket betting, and matka operations across the erstwhile Prakasam district.

The SP said that since February 1, 2026, the district police conducted raids on 41 card gambling dens, arresting 189 individuals and seizing Rs 4,82,394 in cash. In 10 cockfighting raids, 84 persons were taken into custody along with Rs 2,10,180 in cash and roosters. A cricket betting case led to the arrest of four accused, with seizures including 3 laptops, 21 mobile phones, 3 computers, and Rs 24 lakh in cash. Five Matka dens were also raided, resulting in 10 arrests and the seizure of Rs 15760. Drone cameras played a pivotal role in detecting hidden gambling camps in hilly terrain, farmlands, and dense vegetation. Additionally, 98 habitual offenders and organizers were placed under preventive detention.

The Police conducted awareness programmes that reached over 1500 youth and parents, highlighting the legal consequences, financial losses, and family impact of betting activities.

SP Harshavardhan Raju urged citizens to report suspicious activities by calling Dial 112 or WhatsApp 9121102266, assuring completeconfidentiality.