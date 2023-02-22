Police curbs, fans gusto mark Lokesh's 300 km padayatra

Tirupati: Amid severe police restrictions on one side and party activists enthusiasm on the other, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh successfully completed 300 km of his padayatra in the erstwhile Chittoor district.

After making the first step of his Yuva Galam padayatra in the remote constituency of Kuppam on January 27, he never looked back despite police bids to create hurdles to stop him.

During the course he completed 23 days and covered seven constituencies and was in the final leg of completing the eighth constituency as well by Wednesday. Meanwhile, following the death of Nandamuri Taraka Rathna, he gave a break to the padayatra for two days and resumed it on Tuesday.

Almost everyday, Lokesh and other senior TDP leaders used to have arguments with the police as they tried to stop him from using the mike to address the people. There were instances of grabbing the mike and seizing the campaign vehicles. Even the police have filed cases on TDP leaders including Lokesh saying that they violated the norms stipulated for the padayatra.

As the campaign vehicle was not allowed to be used on roads as per GO-1, Lokesh tried to stand on a plastic stool. But it was also taken away by the police.

This has forced Lokesh to challenge the Chief Minister to file any number of cases at once as he wants to tour the entire State for 400 days. During his padayatra in Srikalahasti constituency on Tuesday, Lokesh pointed out to the Vajra vehicle of police following him. Taking a selfie in the backdrop of Vajra vehicle, he said, "See this vehicle which is used during religious conflicts and clashes which the police are using at this peaceful padayatra following the instructions of the CM. Where is the necessity for Vajra vehicle. Why is the CM trying to stall my padayatra. Why is he so scared of me," he questioned.

On the other hand, his day starts at the campsite everyday with the 'Selfie with Lokesh' programme during which he takes selfies with more than 1,000 people. It has become an instant hit as people of all age groups including women make a beeline to take selfies with him.

After that he starts the padayatra along with enthusiastic party workers and continues it till the lunch break. He attends some meetings during this time with party leaders and again resumes padayatra.

In between several sections of people have been meeting him regularly and expressing their problems seeking some solace. Lokesh is assuring them of help once TDP comes back to power. At every constituency, he is highlighting the local issues and criticising the local MLAs for their failures to solve them amid huge applause from the people.