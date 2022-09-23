Police deploy forces in Singarayakonda amid protests over alleged murder of YSRCP leader

Amid alleged murder of the YSRCP leader by his rivals by running over a lorry on him, a tense situation prevailed in Singarayakonda of Prakasam district on Friday. As there was a possibility that these might turn violent, additional forces were brought from Ongole and deployed in Singarayakonda.



It is learned that in the background of old disputes, the unknown assailants killed YSRCP leader Ravi Teja yesterday when he was on his way to Kunamilla on a two wheeler. The tension prevailed after knowing the murder of the YSRCP leader in Singarayakonda. However, the police seized the lorry used by the accused and took it to the police station.

However, the followers of the deceased flocked to the police station and set the lorry on fire in protest. The situation suddenly got out of control and the higher officials brought and deployed additional forces from Ongole. DSP, CI, Sub Inspectors are monitoring the situation and taking action to prevent violence.