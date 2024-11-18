Live
Police destroy ganja plantation
Paderu (ASR District): In a major operation, police, forest and excise officials destroyed a vast ganja plantation in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Sunday.
The plantation, spread over approximately 15 acres in Gadiguda village of Pedabayalu mandal, shocked officials with its dense growth.
Acting on instructions from District SP Amit Bardhar, Pedabayalu SI Ramana and his team uprooted the plants and set them ablaze to prevent further illegal activity. The operation highlights the ongoing efforts to curb ganja cultivation in the region.
