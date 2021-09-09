Police detain TDP leaders in Guntur district

Guntur: Police detained the TDP leaders at their houses in the district because there is no permission to the TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's Guntur district tour on Thursday. They detained TDP Politburo member Nakka Anand Babu at his residence at Vasantharayapuram in Guntur city. Prattipati Pulla Rao was detained at his residence at Chilakaluripet town.

Similarly, they detained Dr Kodela Sivaram at his office at Sattenapalli. Former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar was detained at his residence in Guntur city. Police arrested TDP Narasaraopet Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Aravind Babu and 20 TDP activists in Narasaraopet and shifted them to Krosuru police station.

Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet, former minister Prattipati Pulla Rao condemned the arrest of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. He said Lokesh was coming to console the family members of Anusha. He said that the YSRCP is using the police force to take revenge on opposition parties.