Police detected 98 cases in April

Visakhapatnam: The city police cracked 98 property offence cases in the month of April, informed City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi. Briefing the media on Tuesday about the crime cases cracked in April, the Commissioner mentioned that the city police detected 98 cases during the month and arrested 81 property offenders involved in different crimes. 562.045 grams of gold ornaments, 701.775 grams of silver ware, 54 two-wheelers, and cash to the tune of Rs.7.84 lakh, were recovered by the police. The CP mentioned that 123 property offences were reported in the last month.

Shanka Brata Bagchi stated that special teams were formed for detection of property offences. The teams used technical methods, investigated the cases from different perspectives.

As part of preventive measures, the Commissioner mentioned that 482 CC cameras were installed across the city. About 156 awareness meetings were held by the crime wing officers to create awareness among the public, he added. The CP informed that drones were used at 82 different places during daytime as well as 88 places at nights for surveillance. The Commissioner mentioned that 365 mobile phones worth Rs.54.75 lakh were recovered and handed over to the owners.