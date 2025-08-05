Live
Police dog laid to rest
The sniffer dog that did commendable service for eight years (from 2015-2023) was laid to rest with police honours in Tirupati on Monday.
The police dog, which was relieved from service in 2023, died of old age. Police officers including ASP Srinivas Rao paid floral tributes to the deceased dog before it was laid to rest. The dog played a key role in detecting bombs, especially Tirumala Brahmotsavams and many areas got appreciation from the higher officials. It even worked well during the visits of VVIPs and others and alert the police in many ways.
