Police foil BCY & Swamijis’ dharna in Tirumala

Tirupati: Tirupati police have foiled the protest of Bharatha Chaithanya Yuvajana (BCY) party founder-president Bode Ramachandra Yadav and Swamijis of AP Sadhu Parishad were detained in Tirumala on Monday, who squatted at Akhilandam protesting the apathy of the government in cleaning the TTD administration and also growing commercialism in TTD.

Tirumala DSP K Vijay Shekhar informed that police issued a notice to Yadav at Alipiri before he started his yatra to Tirumala on foot through Alipiri pedestrian path along with Swamijis and told them not to stage any protest in Tirumala, which was not permitted to safeguard its sanctity.

The DSP stated that after receiving the notice, Ramachandra Yadav and others assured that they will only have Lord’s darshan and offer prayers, seeking his divine intervention for a clean administration. But after reaching Tirumala, they staged a protest at Akhilandam instead of going to Vaikuntam Q complex for darshan, he added.

The DSP said that they forcibly evicted Yadav and Swamijis from Tirumala and later shifted to Tirupati.

Meanwhile, Ramachandra Yadav and Swamijis criticised the police for forcibly shifting them to Tirupati and for not allowing them to represent their problems to the Lord.

Before commencing Tirumala padayatra, addressing the gathering at Alipiri, Yadav lambasted TTD administration for allowing a star hotel in its land near Alipiri affecting the sentiments of devotees. He demanded the TTD to take steps to stop construction of the five star hotel in Alipiri area and take back the land to use for pilgrim purposes. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu failed to keep his assurance of cleaning the TTD administration. It was the same CM Naidu, who revealed adulteration of ghee in Laddu prasadam shocking the devotees worldwide, and now remaining silent, Yadav pointed out.