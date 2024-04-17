Police grill stone pelting suspects

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Task Force police reportedly identified a youth who hurled stone at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the Memantha Siddham bus yatra at Ajit Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on April 13. After verifying CC camera footage and videos shot by the local people, YSRCP supporters and fans at the time of attack, police speeded up the investigation and identified five youth involved in the stone pelting incident.

Vemula Satish, a youth of Vaddera Colony is believed to be the main accused in the stone pelting case. The Task Force police took the five youth to CCS police station in One Town and grilled them on Monday and Tuesday.

The stone pelting incident created a sensation in the state and led to war of words between the YSRCP and the Opposition parties. videos shot near the CM bus played a key role in identifying the accused youth involved in the stone pelting incident.

The police suspected that the stone was hurled from an open space between Vivekananda school and Ganganamma temple in Ajit Singh Nagar. The accused waited near the open space adjacent to the school building and hurled at the appropriate time causing injury on the forehead of the CM.

The Opposition parties termed the incident another drama. Ajit Singh Nagar police booked an attempt to murder case and began the probe.

Commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata speaking to media on Monday said that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was hurt due to stone pelting near Vivekananda school in Ajit Singh Nagar and the police would announce the details of the case and accused very soon.

According to reliable information, the Task Force police grilled five youth, the main accused Satish and his four associates Durgarao, Chinna, Akash and Santosh. All are very young and residents of Vaddera Colony, which is located very near to the stone pelting site. The police are also questioning who is behind the incident and why he attacked the CM with a stone during the bus yatra road show. On the other hand, parents of the five youth are worried about the picking up by the police. The police said they picked them up for only investigation and would release soon.