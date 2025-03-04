Police hold awareness drive on traffic rules

Tirupati: IN accordance with the directives of District SP V Harshavardhan Raju, a traffic awareness programme was conducted under the supervision of Traffic DSP Ramakrishna Chari. The initiative aimed to prevent road accidents and educate the public on traffic regulations.

As part of the programme, vehicle checks were carried out on Monday along the highway stretch from Thanapalli Cross to RC Puram Junction. During the inspections, authorities emphasised the dangers of driving on the wrong side of the road, highlighting that such violations could lead to serious accidents. Motorists were advised to strictly avoid driving in the opposite direction. Additionally, two-wheeler riders were urged to wear helmets at all times for their safety. Drivers were also instructed to carry valid documents, including vehicle registration and insurance papers, while operating vehicles. A total of 24 vehicles were seized during the drive, including 17 two-wheelers, six cars, and one JCB, due to the absence of proper documentation.

Motorists were briefed on the amended Motor Vehicle Act of 1998, updated in 2019, to create awareness about the latest traffic rules and penalties.

Traffic CI Sanjeev Kumar, SIs Shekkshavali, Purushottam Reddy, Balaji, and other traffic personnel took part.