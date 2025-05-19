Police holds search operations, night patrol

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police conducted night patrol and search operations under the limits of all police stations in the district from Saturday night to Sunday morning to ensure protection and safety of the people.

As per the instructions of the commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu, police under the supervision of inspectors searched several hundred vehicles, lodges, hotels and other places. The commissioner of police said the police are conducting vehicle searches to seize ID liquor, Ganja, banned sedatives and to detect the unnumbered vehicles.

He said the prime objective of the police patrolling and searches is that people should live in a peaceful atmosphere and to prevent unlawful and untoward incidents in the district.

He said the police keep vigil at the suspected and vulnerable areas that are prone to crime.