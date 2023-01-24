Police impose 15 conditions for Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra

Palamaneru DSP N.Sudhakar Reddy has granted permission for Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra imposing 15 conditions.

Lokesh Yuva galam is to be commenced from January 27th from Kuppam.The police boss made it clear that permission is subject to modification or cancellation without notice.

The organisers of the event should arrange an ambulance, fire engine, first aid medical kits and volunteers. The police made it clear that it would be the sole responsibility of the organisers to ensure security, safety and measures at their own risk.

However, the TDP leaders rejected the notice of the conditions. The ranks of the TDP have made it clear that it is difficult to run a padayatra with rules.

Meanwhile, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh will offer floral tributes at NTR ghat at 1.45 pm on January 25.

He will proceed to Kadapa and visit Ameenpet dargah at 5.15 pm and offer prayers at Roman Catholic Church at 6.30 pm on the same day. Later Lokesh will proceed to Tirumala for night halt.

On January 26, after having darsan and offering prayers to Lord Venkateswara, he will reach Kuppam at 2.30 pm to launch his pada yatra on January 27.

