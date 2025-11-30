Police invoke PD Act on six drug offenders

Tirupati: The district police have slapped PD Act on six persons involved in drug related crimes in Tiruchanoor, Srikalahasti Town I and II, and Tada police stations. After reviewing their criminal history, police used PIT-NDPS and PD Act on these suspects.

The accused include Karani Sai Kumar (22), four cases related to drugs, murder, robbery; Cherukurthi Vamsi (24), two drug cases; Paipuri Venu Gopal (45), two drug cases; P Parandamaiah (58), seven drug cases; Saadu Hari (28), 13 cases of drugs and theft; and Nallu Murali (31), six cases of drugs and explosives. Already, police applied Preventive Detention (PD) Act on seven criminals earlier.

District SP L Subba Rayudu said that they are identifying repeat offenders and enforcing strict laws against them to make Tirupati district free from drugs and cannabis. He ordered police department for constant watch on criminals. He appealed to public to call 112 immediately if they notice drugs or cannabis being sold or moved, assuring that informer details will be kept secret.

Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari, DAPs KN Murthy and Chenchu Babu, CI Sunil Kumar and others were present.