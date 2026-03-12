Asian Weightlifting postponed due to war

New Delhi: The Asian Weightlifting Championships, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad in April, has been postponed to May due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The continental event, originally slated for April 1 to 10, has been pushed back by over a month and will now be held from May 12 to 17.

The Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) said the rescheduling was done to ensure the “safe and smooth participation” of all delegations.

“Due to the current situation affecting the Middle East and the Gulf region, the 2026 AWF Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships have been rescheduled,” the AWF said in a statement. “In order to ensure the safe and smooth participation of all delegations, the competition will now take place from 12 to 17 May 2026,” the statement added. The ongoing Middle East conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran has led to the closure of airspace across parts of the Gulf region.