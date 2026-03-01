Police, judiciary coordination meet held

Anantapur: A coordination meeting of police and judicial officers from the undivided Anantapur district was held at the Anantapur Police Conference Hall to deliberate on the role of police in legal services schemes and the dispensation of criminal justice, with a special focus on NDPS Act cases.

The session, titled “Role of Police in Legal Services Schemes & Dispensation in Criminal Justice System,” was attended by First Additional District Judge Satyavani, District Legal Services Authority Secretary Rajashekar, Superintendents of Police P. Jagadeesh and Satish Kumar along with DSPs, Circle Inspectors, and other officers from the two districts.

Detailed discussions were held on the legal procedures to be followed in cases related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Judicial officers explained the mandatory protocols in conducting raids, inspections, and seizures, as well as procedures for evidence collection at crime scenes, registration of cases, arrest of accused persons, and filing of charge sheets.

Emphasis was laid on strict adherence to statutory provisions under the NDPS Act to ensure effective prosecution and avoid procedural lapses.

The meeting underscored the importance of coordination between police and the judiciary in strengthening the criminal justice system and ensuring lawful enforcement in narcotics-related cases.