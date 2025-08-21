Police launch website to get NOC for Ganesh pandals

Live
DGP says local police station’s officer will inspect the proposed pandal upon the application and issues a QR code-enabled NOC if it meets all norms
Vijayawada: DGP Harish Kumar Gupta announced the launch of ganeshutsav.net, a new website developed by the Andhra Pradesh police department, to streamline online permissions for Ganesh Utsav pandals across the state.
The single-window system, introduced ahead of the Vinayaka Chaviti festival, allows pandal organisers to register details and obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) online.
Upon application, the local police station’s officer will inspect the proposed pandal site. If it meets regulations, a QR code-enabled NOC will be issued. The DGP clarified that permissions are required only for pandals in public spaces and emphasized that the service is entirely free. The online system aims to ensure safe and joyful Ganesh Navaratri celebrations while enabling transparent and efficient police permissions. Gupta urged organizers to utilize ganeshutsav.net for all permission-related needs.