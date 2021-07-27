Police On High Alert At Andhra Odisha Border Amid Maoists Call For Martyrs Week From Tomorrow

The police have been on high alert to disrupt the Maoist Martyrs Week celebrations across AOB from Wednesday. The entire Odisha and Andhra police force are focused on these weekends. Special police forces from both states are already engaged in combing operations. Police forces from Malkangiri and the Koraput districts of Odisha have already intensified operations in the Kataf area of ​​Odisha.

Authorities have alerted all police stations in Koyiuru, GK Veedhi, Chintapalli, G. Madugula, Pedabayalu, and Munchangiputtu mandals regarding the Visakhapatnam agency. The Red Alert is being enforced till the end of the Maoist weekly festivities. Combing operations have intensified in Maoist-affected areas under Darakonda, Pedavalasa, Balapam, Nurmati, and Rudakota outposts in the agency.

The Maoist party, on the other hand, is already campaigning in the respective remote villages to make Martyrs' Week a success across AOB. Chintapalli ASP Tushar Dudi and Paderu ASP Jagadish, under the direction of Visakha Rural SP Krishna Rao, are constantly alerting the police in these two sub-divisions and reviewing combing activities, vehicles at zonal centers, and other inspections.

Police are busy conducting vehicle inspections in Maoist-affected areas in Munchangiputtu mandal. Police forces with dog and bomb squads patrol the border, inspecting culverts and bridges and focusing on vehicular traffic. The Maoists have taken precautionary measures against police informers, government offices, and ruling party leaders in the Goodenough Street area.

CIPF, Civil Police, and Bomb Squad inspected the suspected areas under the supervision of CI Satyanarayana in G. Madugula mandal. Vehicles were inspected on the Chintapalli-GK road and winds were blowing in the forest area. Vehicles on the Araku-Visakha main road were stopped and thoroughly inspected at the junction of Muliyaguda in the Ananthagiri mandal.