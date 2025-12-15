Police pay tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu

Nandyal: The death anniversary of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu was observed with due reverence at the Nandyal District Police Office on Monday. District Superintendent of Police Sunil Sheoran, led the programme and offered floral tributes to the portrait of the great freedom fighter, remembering his historic sacrifice for the formation of Andhra State.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP recalled that Potti Sriramulu, born on March 16, 1901, in Pattipadu village of Nellore district, led a life of simplicity, discipline, and dedication. After completing his engineering studies and serving in the Railways at Madras, he gave up his job to follow Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and actively participated in the freedom movement. His fast unto death for linguistic states and Andhra State, the SP said, remains a defining chapter in India’s post-independence history.

Highlighting his enduring legacy, the SP noted that Potti Sriramulu continues to inspire generations of Telugu people. In honour of his supreme sacrifice, Nellore district was renamed as “Potti Sriramulu Nellore District.” He urged citizens to draw inspiration from his life and work towards preserving the Telugu language and cultural heritage. Additional SP (Administration) N. Yugandhar Babu, Reserve Inspectors, and police personnel attended the programme.