Police personnel told to focus on law breakers

Nellore : Superintendent of Police Krishnakanth has directed the police officials to concentrate on law breakers and history sheeters to protect law and order problem in the district.

Addressing the district-level crime meeting here on Saturday, the SP said that most of the crimes are taking place with the involvement of history sheeters in various cases. He said once rowdy sheet is opened against a person, it is mandatory to focus his movements. Otherwise, it will be difficult to regulate crimes.

SP Krishnakanth suggested that in order to regulate anti-social activities, CCTV cameras should be installed at business centres and crossroads in the city. Expressing deep concern over the increase of road accidents in recent times, he directed the officials working in traffic division to locate black spots and to arrange warning signal lights, indication boards, alerting vehicles national and State highways.

The SP ordered the officials to take more responsibility while dealing with cases, especially those related to crimes against women and children. The police personnel told to take up investigation of grave cases, property offences, atrocities against women and children on war footing.

Krishnakanth warned to take stringent action against those, who sells crackers without license. He directed the officials to set up special teams to crack down missing cases as the government is very particular over the issue. Additional SPs CH Soujnya (Admin) and G Muniraju (AR) and others were present.