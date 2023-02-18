Police preliminary test tomorrow

Vijayawada: The preliminary written test for recruitment of sub-inspector of police (Civil) (men and women) and sub-inspector (APSP) will be conducted on Sunday (February 19) in two sessions, including from 10 am to 1 pm and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm, according to State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman Manishkumar Sinha. As many as 1,71,936 candidates are going to appear for preliminary written test to be held in 291 centres.

The chairman issued several guidelines for candidates appearing for the written test. As per the guidelines, candidates will not be allowed into the examination centre even if they are late for one minute.

Candidates will be allowed into examination hall at 9 am in the morning session and at 1.30 pm for second session.

As per the guidelines, candidates should not carry cellular phones, tabs, laptops, pen drive, bluetooth, smart watch, calculator, log table, wallet, purse, notes, chargers and other electronic gadgets. No safe lockers will be provided for the above gadgets at the centres. Candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter card or ration card for photo identification. Candidates should bring black or blue ball point pens.