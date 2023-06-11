Live
Police put restrictions on public meetings in Konaseema, says should take permission
The police department has imposed police restrictions in Kakinada, Konaseema district along with imposition of Section 30 of the Police Act Peddapuram and Amalapuram Police Sub-Divisions.
The police said that the prohibitory orders will be in force till the 30th of this month and announced that assemblies, meetings and processions cannot be held without prior permission. They said that the restrictions will be applied from Annavaram to Amalapuram in Konaseema district and appealed to cooperate with the measures being taken to maintain peace and security. It has warned that strict action will be taken as per law if the prohibitory orders are violated.
The Jana Sena leaders accused the police of targeting the Varahi Yatra and imposing restrictions.