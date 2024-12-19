  • Menu
Police seize 100 kg ganja

Visakhapatnam : The city police seized 100-kg of ganja stored in a house at the Ex-Servicemen Colony located in Malkapuram police station jurisdiction on Wednesday.

Locals recently came to know that a bunch of ganja packets were stored in an old building. Four youth residing in the house were said to be from Bihar. As soon as the police received information, they reached the spot and seized the ganja. However, the youth escaped from the house ahead of police reaching the house. Malkapuram police registered a case and investigation is on.

