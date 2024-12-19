Live
- Unlock Exclusive Rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes (19 December 2024)
- UP power dept raids SP MP's residence, evidence of meter tampering found
- NABARD launches stalls in malls for artisans, SHGs
- Body of missing driver recovered after car fell into sea at Chennai harbour
- Utkarsh Odisha Conclave website launched
- MP, MLA seek funds for development of Anaparthi
- Daily Horoscope for December 19, 2024: Discover the secrets the stars have in store for you today!
- Vijay Deverakonda Opens Up About Love, Relationships, Media Speculation
- Two killed as train hits bikes
- Sargiful fest begins to showcase talent of ST, SC students
Police seize 100 kg ganja
Visakhapatnam : The city police seized 100-kg of ganja stored in a house at the Ex-Servicemen Colony located in Malkapuram police station jurisdiction on Wednesday.
Locals recently came to know that a bunch of ganja packets were stored in an old building. Four youth residing in the house were said to be from Bihar. As soon as the police received information, they reached the spot and seized the ganja. However, the youth escaped from the house ahead of police reaching the house. Malkapuram police registered a case and investigation is on.
