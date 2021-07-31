Police seize 20,400 litre hooch in East Godavari district

Kakinada: The East Godavari district police destroyed 20,400 liters of ID arrack (illicitly distilled) liquor worth Rs 50 lakh at Nemam village, near Uppada Beach, Kakinada Rural on Friday. District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said that 20,479.55 liters of illegally distilled liquor was seized in the recent raids conducted across the district. He said that cordon and search has been organised at various places of illegal liquor manufacturing units in the district. Police seized the liquor (Natu Sara) in 1,605 cases, jaggery 17,829 kg, NDPL 427.34 liters, DPL 324.13 liners and 330 vehicles used for transportation of the liquor. The police also destroyed the jaggery wash on the spot during the raids. He said that 8,517 cases were registered and 4,996 persons were arrested.

SP Ravindranath Babu said that in a joint operation by the police personnel and Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) Joint Director A . Ramadevi a constructive strategy has been mooted for preventing the illegal transportation of illegal liquor.

Illegal liquor manufacturing, transport and selling are prevalent in villages mainly in Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Prathipadu and other parts of East Godavari district. During the Covid-19, the unemployed persons shifted to the illegal liquor business, police said.