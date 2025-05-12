Police seize 75 vehicles and 3070 houses search

Vizianagaram: Police has undertaken a massive cordon and search to check any anti-social elements amid sencitive situation emerged in the society due to indo pak war.

Vakul Jindal, SP said that they conducted surprise inspections across 3,070 houses in YSR Nagar. The operation was undertaken by DSP M. Srinivasa Rao and was monitored by District SP Vakul Jindal.

A total 400 police personnel, including 12 CIs and 32 Sub-Inspectors, participated in the operation. The locality was divided into 14 blocks, with each block being assigned to a team comprising Sub-Inspectors, other police staff, and women officers. In total, 28 search teams were deployed, each supervised by CI-level officers.

The police carried out fingerprint verifications of unfamiliar individuals using MSCD (Mobile Scanner and Crime Detection) devices and collected identification details. As part of the operation, they also examined vehicles found at the locations. A total of 75 two-wheelers without proper documentation were seized and moved to the Second Town Police Station for further investigation.

During the search, one suspicious individual was detained. The police recovered 25 mobile phones and 3 litres of liquor from his possession. However, no illegal substances such as marijuana or illicit liquor were found during the raids.

Jindal emphasized that similar surprise operations would be conducted in other parts of the district in the near future.