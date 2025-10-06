Police, swimmers rescue 2 tourists

Bapatla: Bapatla district SP B Umamaheswar announced that robust security measures have been implemented at Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district for tourist safety. He said that police personnel and expert swimmers rescued two drowning tourists from Telangana on Sunday.

The victims, 45-year-old Boddu Sreenu from Suryapet district and 18-year-old Kottula Vignesh from Nalgonda district, were swept away by sudden waves while enjoying their beach visit with family and friends.

Outpost police, marine police, and the swimmers responded swiftly, risking their own lives to rescue both individuals. They provided first aid and safely reunited them with their families.

SP Umamaheswar stated that increased tourist influx during weekends and holidays necessitates heightened security at Suryalanka, Vadarevu, and Ramapuram beaches. He said that police have intensified patrols, established surveillance, and deployed warning systems. He informed that red flags mark safe depth limits, and urged tourists to swim only within designated areas.

The SP warned against consuming alcohol before swimming and emphasised the importance of following police guidelines for safe beach activities. He especially commended the outpost police and lifeguards for their brave, life-saving response.