Police take out helmet awareness rally

Jaggayyapet: Police personnel took out a rally stressing the importance of wearing helmets here on Sunday

Circle Inspector P Venkateswarlu flagged off the rally with 250 two-wheeler vehicles. The rally which started at Patagedda in the town passed through Balusupadu centre, NTR circle, Kodada Road and Kamala Theatre and culminated in a meeting.

Addressing the two-wheeler owners, Nandigama ACP ABG Tilak appealed them to wear helmets without fail to protect their heads in case of unfortunate accidents. He highlighted the slogan ‘Safety First Helmet Must’ and several people are dying in road accidents if they do not wear helmets.

The ACP appealed to youths to be cautious while driving bikes since their parents would be devastated in case of unfortunate incidents.

The police presented roses to the two-wheeler riders driving without helmets and appealed to them to put on helmets.

Several sub-inspectors and 500 constables participated in the awareness campaign.