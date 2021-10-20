Police take TDP leaders and workers into custody to foil Bandh at Prakasam

Ongole: The Prakasam district police is making use of all opportunities to foil the state bandh call given by the Telugu Desam Party in the Prakasam district. They started preventive arrests and house arrests from the night of Tuesday and used force to lift the TDP cadre gathered at the RTC bus depots on Wednesday morning.

The Ongole police confined the TDP leaders like Ongole parliament president Dr Nukasani Balaji in the house arrest while shifting the TNSF and youth leaders like corporator Tipparamalli Raviteja, Mamilla Pavan, Vejawada Murali Krishna and others to Taluka police station after making preventive arrests. The other local leaders like Dr Raj Vimal Gurrala and others reached the Ongole RTC bus depot in the morning and stopped the vehicles from coming outside. The Ongole DSP U Nagaraju and his sub-divisional staff arrested the leaders and shifted them to the police station. The Parchuru police also kept the local MLA and Bapatla parliament constituency TDP president Yeluri Sambasiva Rao under house arrest. He announced that the TDP cadre will conduct the bandh, even though the police try to obstruct them. He advised the police to take action on the people who are taking the law into their hands, but not the people who are peacefully protesting the attacks and the injustice.

The TDP leaders at Markapuram obstructed the RTC buses from moving out of the depot. They raised slogans against the YSRCP, chief minister and state government as the police arrested former MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy and others. At Kanigiri, the TDP leaders enter into an argument with the SI Ramireddy, who told them to call off the protest in front of the bus depot. The police arrested and transferred them to the local police station to facilitate the movement of RTC buses. The police also arrested the TDP workers at Pamuru, for protesting against the attacks on TDP central office in Mangalagiri. The TDP workers organized a rally from the RTC bus depot to the post office centre in Kandukur and staged a protest. The police arrested them and shifted them to the police station. The Giddalur former MLA Muthumula Ashok Reddy and other leaders protested on the road in front of his house, as the police tried to confine him with the house arrest. They demanded the police to stop oppressing the TDP workers and let them register their protest against the attacks on their party office.