Police take up awareness campaign against honey trap

Vizianagaram: District SP Vakul Jindal advised the people to be cautious about online scams and honeytraps. He said people should be alert and should not fall in the trap of cybercriminals who set ‘honey traps’ with women DPs and voice calls. Jindal released a short video of honey traps made by the district police department to create awareness on such scams at the police office on Fri-day.

Speaking on the occasion, Jindal said that the district police department has produced special short films to alert people about various cyber frauds and is creating awareness about cyber-crimes. As part of this, a short film has been made explaining how some women trap people and how to avoid such traps.

“In this type of crime, some people are targeted for money. The culprits make phone, WhatsApp audio and video calls, trap them in the name of love and sex, morph the conversa-tions and videos and post those videos on social media or send to the phone numbers in vic-tim’s phone contact list.

They will demand money or details of bank accounts,” the SP ex-plained.

Vakul Jindal asked the people not to be afraid of cyber fraudsters who make threats like this and call police at the local police station or cybercrime portal.

The SP said that chatting, conversing with people we don’t know, sending nude photos and fall-ing into their trap are the primary reasons for this type of crime.