Police to conduct awareness programmes on cybercrime

Vijayawad : Director general of police K V Rajendranath Reddy said on Tuesday that the department will conduct awareness programmes on cybercrimes from June 16 to 18 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) programme.

The DGP in a press release said that as a part of AKAM, awareness will be created on cybercrimes in seven states, including Andhra Pradesh. An important event at state level will be held in Visakhapatnam on June 16 at 10 am at VUDA Children's Arena where officials from Union home ministry, ministry of culture, state police and other departments will participate. He said that special cultural programmes will be performed by the Union ministry of culture, Drama Academy, National School of Drama on the occasion. Discussions with experts on cybercrime will also be conducted at the event.

The DGP said that the district SPs will conduct an awareness programmes on cybercrimes at 10 places across the state from June 16 to 18 with the coordination of district collectors of Srikakulam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati and Anantapur. He said that competitions like cyber quizzes, tagline contests, slogan contests are going to be organised. He said cyber crime cases are increasing in the state and felt necessary precautions to be taken by the people in this regard.