Police unearth Rs 5 cr scam in GDCC Bank

Guntur: Police arrested 11 accused including two former tahsildars, two VROs, and one former bank manager and unearthed Rs 5 crore scam of Guntur District Cooperative Central Bank.

According to Guntur district SP Satish Kumar, Giri Lingeswara Rao of Veerayapalem village in Kurichedu mandal of Prakasam district came to know that Rs 6 lakh loan was taken on his name in the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Society, Chinnakondrupadu.

He lodged a complaint on October 18, 2024 with Prathipadu Police Station of Guntur district. During the investigation of the case, the police found that during the last 15 years, politicians and criminals with the help of some of the government employees are creating the fake documents and taking loans with the fake Pattadar passbooks and cheating the banks.

When the government implements the crop loan waiver scheme, they will waive loans taken on the fake Pattadar passbooks. The officials waived the fake loans.

Police identified 30 fake farmers who took loans on real farmers’ names. The accused created fake Pattadar passbooks, fake ID, adangal, fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and uploaded the details on the webland.

After getting the loans, they erased the details on the webland. Accused Mandru Seetha Ramanajaneyulu, Avula Triupathi Reddy, Yogaiah, Tirumella Venkata Sandeep, Bollinedi Ravikumar, former GDCC Bank official and former tahsildar involved in the scam.

Police officials on Wednesday arrested Somepalli Nagaraju, Jillamudi Prabhakar, Tiruveedhula Yogaiah, M Seetharamanjaneyulu, Sunkara Venkateswarulu, T Venkata Sandeep Kumar, N Srinivasa Rao, M Nageswara Rao, B Lakshminarayana, Tirupathi Reddy, Garnapudi Levi, and retired tahsildar. SP Satish Kumar appreciated Prathipadu Circle Inspector Srinivasa Rao.