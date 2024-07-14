Police warn of rising ‘digital arrest’ scams

Ongole : The Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil advised public to be wary of the scams in the name of government agencies finding drugs in courier sent by them, and don’t fall prey to their tactics of removing their name if they pay a sum of money.

The SP explained that there is a growing trend of cybercrime, “Digital Arrest.” This fraud scheme, which often involves fake parcel deliveries, has been causing significant financial losses to unsuspecting victims. This sophisticated scam typically begins with a phone call from individuals posing as officials from law enforcement agencies such as the police, CBI, or NCB. These fraudsters claim that the victim is involved in sending or receiving parcels containing illegal items like drugs or counterfeit passports.

He explained that to appear credible, the scammers operate from studios designed to resemble police stations or government offices and wear uniforms. They use video conference platforms like Skype to conduct what they term a “Digital Arrest,” forcing victims to remain visible on camera while demands for money are made.

Fraudsters often share fake documents bearing official-looking logos and stamps to intimidate victims. They then demand large sums of money, claiming it’s necessary to settle the case or as a security deposit.

SP Garud Sumit Sunil emphasised that genuine law enforcement agencies never conduct arrests via video calls or demand money to settle cases. He urged citizens to be cautious and remember that, no government agency will ever ask for OTPs, passwords, or account details over the phone, financial institutions like the RBI or banks do not initiate phone or video calls for such matters. He said that actual arrests are always conducted with the assistance of the local police.

He advised public to refrain from sharing personal or financial information with unknown callers. In case of suspicion, he encouraged the citizens to contact their local police station immediately or report cyber fraud by calling 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in. As these scams continue to evolve, staying informed and vigilant remains the best defense against falling victim to such fraudulent schemes, he said.