Adyanostavalu begins at Patagutta temple

Yadagirigutta: Priestsat the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, here, formally commenced the Adhyayan Utsavam in accordance with the Pancharatra Agama Shastra on Saturday.

As part of the Study Festival celebrations, the Tirumanjanam (sacred abhishekam) was conducted in a grand manner. In the evening, Tolakkam (a traditional ritual) was performed in the temple. Later, during the Divya Prabandha Seva period, the reciters rendered the sacred hymns.

Temple hereditary trustee B Narsimha Murthy, Endowments Department Deputy Commissioner K Vinod Reddy, the chief priest, assistant chief priests, Veda scholars, ritviks, priests, temple officials, staff and devotees participated in these rituals.

Meanwhile, at the pilgrimage centre of Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, the priests and officials completed all arrangements for the Ratha Saptami festival to be held on Sunday.

The deity will be specially decorated and taken out in a procession on the Surya Prabha Vahanam at 6:30 am, in accordance with the Pancharatra Agama Shastra, through the temple’s main and mada streets.

After that, in the mada street in front of the eastern Rajagopuram, the Surya Prabha Seva of the Lord will be performed, and the priests will conduct Chaturveda Parayanam (recitation of the four Vedas). Later, the priests will explain the significance of Ratha Saptami to the devotees.

In the night at 7 pm, the Lord will again be taken out in procession on the golden chariot through the temple’s main and mada streets. In connection with this, the temple staff have cleaned and kept ready both the Surya Prabha Vahanam and the golden chariot.