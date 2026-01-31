Policymakers, creators converge in Vizag for CEF South meet

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam will turn the spotlight on India’s rapidly expanding creative economy with the Creative Economy Forum (CEF) South, scheduled to be held here on Saturday (January 31). The high-profile forum will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, creators and entrepreneurs to deliberate on how creative industries can emerge as key drivers of economic growth and employment in the region

The Creative Economy Forum South, is envisioned as a collaborative platform connecting government, industry and the creative community, with the objective of positioning Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as emerging hubs for creative and cultural enterprises in India.

Organised by The Hans India in association with the Creative Economy Forum (CEF), the event will take place from 6 pm to 11 pm at the Vizag Convention Centre on Saturday, with HMTV as the media partner. The CEF aims to foster dialogue across sectors such as media, entertainment, technology, heritage crafts, fashion, gaming, music and tourism, while exploring new business models and policy frameworks.

The event will have separate sessions on handlooms to high streets, transforming heritage into stable businesses and many markets and IP: Financing the future of films and music.

Discussions will be held across multiple thematic sessions focusing on the intersection of creativity, technology and heritage. The opening session will examine the impact of artificial intelligence, gaming, animation and digital media on growth, featuring industry leaders from animation, film production and digital media. Another session will explore how traditional crafts and handlooms can be transformed into scalable, modern businesses, linking heritage with contemporary markets

A dedicated panel on financing creative industries will address issues related to funding models, intellectual property and market access in sectors such as films and music. The forum will also spotlight hospitality and culinary sectors, highlighting food, tourism and cultural exchange as emerging components of the creative economy

The event will feature an eminent line-up of guests of honour, including Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Lakshmi Durgesh Prasad; Minister for MSMEs and NRI Empowerment and Relations Kondapalli Srinivas; film actress and BJP Vice-President (Tamil Nadu) Khushbu Sundar; and Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Among others, Buggaveti Rajasekhar, MD and CEO of Creative Multimedia (ARENA), Damodar Prasad, president, Film Producer Council, Meghana Tirumalsetty, co-founder, LBS Studio and other experts will participate in the discussions.