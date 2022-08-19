Polytechnic classes to start from Aug 25

Guntur: AP State Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani said that the candidates attended for counselling for admission into polytechnic courses will get SMS on seats allotment from August 20.

She took charge as AP State Technical Education Commissioner on Thursday at AP State Technical Education Commissioner's office in Vijayawada city.

Speaking on this occasion, Nagarani said that following the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, they are implementing reforms in technical education to improve standards. She said, they will display the details of the eligible candidates on website on August 21 and classes will start on August 25.

She further said that about 40,000 candidates attended for counselling for admission into the polytechnic colleges and giving priority to improve skills of the students.

Nagarani earlier worked as APCO MD, Khadi Board CEO, Director Youth Welfare department.