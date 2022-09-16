Pomp, religious fervour mark Poleramma Jathara in Venkatagiri

Venkatagiri(Tirupati District): The famous Poleramma Jathara kicked off on a grand note in Venkatagiri on Thursday. Thousands of devotees offered prayers to the folk Goddess Poleramma with 'Pongallu'. The entire Venkatagiri town was packed with Jathara attendees. It may be noted here that the Jathara is known for its grandeur and lakhs of devotees from neighbouring towns and villages even from Tirupati which is about 70 kms away attend the folk festival. As per the temple tradition, the idol of Poleramma was made at Kummara family house in Kummari street in the town on Wednesday evening , considering it her mother's house. After preparing the idol with mud, amidst youth and Kummara family members dancing to the drumbeats brought the Goddess to her in-law's house, i.e. temple. Then the temple priests installed the idol amidst chanting of hymns marking the beginning of event. For the two-day Jathara, the police have made all the required arrangements to avoid untoward incidents including maintaining queue lines and barricades. 99 CC cameras were set up at various places in the town to identify the mischievous persons.

Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy, Srikalahasti temple chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu, AP Community Development Board Chairman Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy and others also presented 'Saare' to the Goddess.

Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and his family members were welcomed with temple honours by temple priests on their arrival at the temple. Speaking on the occasion, MP Gurumoorthy said Goddess Poleramm was known for her divine blessings and added that he prayed Goddess to shower her blessings on the people of the state. In the evening, Indian Badminton player Poosarla Venkata Sindhu (PV Sindhu) offered prayers to the Goddess and the temple priests and local MLA presented her Theertha Prasadams after darshan.