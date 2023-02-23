Ponnapureddy files papers in Kadapa

Kadapa (YSR district): Former Jammalamadugu MLA Ponnapureddy Rama Subba Reddy filed his nomination as MLC candidate for local bodies election on behalf of YSR Congress party here on Wednesday. Rama Subba Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, YSRCP district president and Mayor K Suresh Babu, Badvel MLA Dr Dasari Sudha came to Joint Collector's chambers in Kadapa headquarters and submitted the nomination papers to Joint Collector Saikanth Varma.

Later speaking to media persons on Wednesday Subba Reddy said that he was contesting the election following directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that all MLAs in the district including Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has supported my candidature.

He urged the party leaders, functionaries, ZPTCs and MPTCs to extend their support for winning the election.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Badvel legislator Dr D Sudha, YSR Congress party district president and kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu and others were present on the occassion.