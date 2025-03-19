Posani Krishna Murali's bail petition verdict reserved, to be announced on March 21

The Guntur CID court has concluded arguments on the bail petition filed by YSRCP leader and film actor Posani Krishna Murali, with the verdict now scheduled to be announced on the 21st of this month. Posani is currently detained as a remand prisoner in Guntur district jail due to allegations of making inappropriate comments about political figures, including TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.

The controversy began when Bandaru Vamsi Krishna, the State Spokesperson for Telugu Youth, lodged a complaint with CID police on October 9 of last year. Vamsi Krishna accused Posani of making derogatory remarks regarding Naidu, as well as other prominent personalities such as Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, on social media platforms. The allegations also included claims of Posani displaying morphed images and videos of these individuals.

In accordance with the court’s directives concerning the allegations, CID police conducted an interrogation of Posani at their Guntur regional office, which lasted from 11 AM to the evening on Tuesday. The upcoming verdict will determine the next steps in this high-profile case.