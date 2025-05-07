Post-Graduation Day celebrated

Rajamahendravaram: The Government Autonomous College here conducted Post-Graduation Day celebrations on Monday, honouring more than 480 postgraduate students across 14 disciplines from the academic years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The convocation ceremony witnessed an impressive turnout and was graced by distinguished guests. Prof Sattupati Prasanna Sree, Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University, and Prof Madhukar Bhai S Padvi, Vice-Chancellor of BMTU University, Gujarat were present as chief guests. Notable special guests included Tummidi Ram Kumar, CPDC Secretary of the college, and Mulla Madhav, President of the College Alumni Association.

College Principal Dr Ramachandra RK opened the ceremony with a detailed report explaining the institution’s academic achievements and developmental progress over the last four years.

Dr P Babji, Controller of Examinations, presented the academic and examination performance report.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Prasanna Sree urged students to pursue their goals with structured planning and unwavering commitment. She stated that disciplined education paves the path to success and leadership.

Prof Madhukar Bhai S Padvi shared his enthusiasm for participating in the event and encouraged graduates to advance with a sense of service, social awareness, and patriotism.