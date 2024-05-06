Postal ballot starts today in Kadapa dist

Kadapa: District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju, in a press meet with political party representatives here on Sunday, outlined the arrangements for postal ballot and home voting scheduled on May 6 and 7.

For police personnel and emergency service providers engaged in election duties, postal ballot facilities will be available on May 6 at respective constituency facilitation centres. Additionally, home voting will be conducted on May 6 and 7 for voters above 85 years of age, bed-bound disabled individuals, and those affected by Covid-19.

Documents required for postal ballot include appointment orders for electoral duties, voter ID card, Aadhaar card and employee ID card. Postal ballot facilitation centres have been set up across various constituencies in the district, while voters from other districts can utilise District Facilitation Centre at Municipal Corporation Girls High School in Kadapa. Furthermore, arrangements have been made for political party agents to participate in the home voting process. The Collector assured that all preparations would be completed by May 10.