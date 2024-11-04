Postpone Group-II exams by 30 days, demands DYFI

Vijayawada: Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said here on Sunday that the Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the date for conducting the examinations for the Group II Mains on January 5.

The president and the general secretary of the State DYFI Y Ramu and G Ramanna respectively in a statement recalled that the notification was issued for the Group II preliminary examinations on December 7, 2023. About four lakh candidates appeared for the exam for the 899 Group II posts.

The results were announced on April 10. The mains should have been conducted on July 28 but it was postponed as there was no chairman for the APPSC.

Now the APPSC announced the date as January 5 to conduct the mains but the time is not sufficient for the rural and poor candidates who are already preparing for police constable and railway jobs.

They should be given at least 90 to 120 days for the preparation of the mains exams. They demanded the APPSC to reschedule the Group II Mains examinations and conduct the examinations without any controversies right from the beginning to the evaluation and announcement of the results.