Live
- Domestic markets range bound before US inflation data
- 'Not mentioned in Constitution': Mamata outlines objections to ‘One Nation, One Election’
- Olympic Hockey Qualifiers: 'Team focusing on synchroniastion to form potent attacking force,’ says Lalremsiami
- Authority to grant admission to students in EWS, DG category is with DoE: Delhi HC
- Ruby Mills updates on pending litigations and disputes
- Tremors felt in J&K after 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan
- Infosys to acquire semiconductor design company InSemi for Rs 280 crore
- Animal Rights organisations ask Kerala Govt to probe increasing deaths of captive elephants
- Road constructed after 50 years
- Entrepreneurs defaulted crores in Hubli -Dharwad city corporation
Just In
Pothula Nagaraj resigns to YSRCP
Highlights
Pothula Nagaraju resigns to YSRCP and stated that he was cheated by the YSRCP and said that all political parties have neglected the BCs.
He said he had decided to move away from the YCP party and will be contesting as an independent candidate from Raptadu in the upcoming elections.
Next Story
