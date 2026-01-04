‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ sequel on cards!

Filmmaker Karan Johar, one of Bollywood’s most influential producer-directors, is reportedly considering a sequel to his iconic family drama Kabhi Khushi KabhieGham. While there has been no official announcement so far, strong industry buzz suggests that discussions are underway, sparking excitement among fans and trade circles alike.

If the project materialises, the sequel could emerge as one of the most eagerly awaited Hindi films of 2026–27. However, recreating the magic of the original will not be easy. Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi KabhieGham, popularly known as K3G, featured a powerhouse ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. The film went on to become one of the highest-grossing multi-starrers of its time and continues to enjoy cult status among audiences.

According to reports, Johar may choose not to replicate the original template. Instead, he is said to be exploring a fresh narrative with a new-generation cast while retaining the emotional core and family values that defined K3G. Such an approach could help the sequel connect with contemporary audiences without inviting direct comparisons.

At present, all developments remain speculative, with no confirmation from Dharma Productions or Johar himself. Meanwhile, the filmmaker is riding high on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which earned him the National Film Award 2025 for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Whether the K3G sequel becomes reality or not, the rumour alone has revived nostalgia and anticipation around one of Bollywood’s most beloved films.