Potluri Shanti awarded Ph.D in Agrarian Acts

Vijayawada: Acharya Nagarjuna University has awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Ph D) in History to Potluri Shanti for her scholarly research titled “Agrarian Acts and Their Impact on Society and Economy of Telangana.”

The research was carried out under the guidance of Dr Movva Srinivasa Reddy, head of the Department of History at Andhra Loyola College here.

Shanti’s research focused on the Agrarian Reform Acts introduced by the erstwhile Nizam government in Telangana several decades prior to the People’s Armed Struggle.

Her thesis critically analysed key legislations such as the Land Alienation Act, Survey and Settlement Act, Jagirdari Abolition Act, and the Debts Relief Act. The study reveals that these reforms predominantly benefited affluent landlords by legalising land ownership in their favour, often resulting in the displacement of cultivators.

Furthermore, the research highlights how oppressive systems like Vetti and Adapapa, along with non-economic coercion, played a significant role in fuelling resistance and laying the foundation for the struggle.

Dr Potluri Shanti is presently serving as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of History at City College, Hyderabad. Her work contributes valuable insights into the socio-economic history of Telangana and the dynamics of rural transformation.

Correspondent Fr Dr M Sagayaraj, Principal Fr Dr GAP Kishore and the staff of Andhra Loyola College congratulated Dr Shanti on her achievement.