Potti Sriramulu hailed for supreme sacrifice

Nellore: Leaders of various political parties and officials paid glowing tributes to Potti Sriramulu on the occasion of his birth anniversary here on Sunday.

District Collector O Anand along with Nellore Municipal Commissioner Surya Teja and other officials, TDP Nellore Lok Sabha constituency president and State Wakf Board Chairman Sheik Abdul Aziz, NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, leaders from Arya Vaisya community and others have garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu located near Atmakur bus stand and paid rich tributes.

YSR Congress Party district president and former minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anam Arunamma also paid floral tributes to Amarajeevi.

District Collector O Anand said that Potti Sriramulu was responsible for the formation of a linguistic State as he had sacrificed his life taking part in an indefinite fast for 58 days.

The Collector pointed out that people of the country were enjoying the rights in their respective States formed based on language and tradition only because of Potti Sriramulu.

He said that it was a great pride to Nellore people for being residents of the native district of a great social reformer and patriot like Potti Sriramulu.

State Wakf Board Chairman Abdul Aziz recalled that Potti Sriramulu was the responsible for Dalits gaining entry into the Mulastaneswara Swamy temple in the city.

In a press note released here on Sunday, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that it is the responsibility of Nellore people to remember that Sriramulu was responsible for Nellore getting recognition in the entire country following his sacrifice for the formation of a linguistic State.