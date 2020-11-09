PR Govt Girls High School in Kakinada cries for attention

Kakinada: Through Naadu-Nedu programme, the government has spent crores of rupees for providing infrastructure facilities to the students in some schools. Unfortunately, certain schools have not been included in the programmethough they are deprived of basic infrastructure facilities.

One such school is PR Government Girls High School where the basic facilities are in dismal condition. The girls are subjected to a lot of hardship and suffering particularly regarding toilet facilities. The horrible condition of ladies' bathrooms is that the doors are shaky and full of holes. Due to lack of security, outsiders are utilising the toilets. As a result, students as well as teachers are faced with difficulty to use the bathrooms.

Moreover,due to the recent rains the whole area was inundated and emitting obnoxious foul smell. There is no space in the science lab for keeping the material. Hence many students are unable to use the lab and have practical classes in the present situation.

The electric wires are posing a threat and may lead to short circuits with possible danger to the lives of the students. The students are also facing trouble for sitting on the benches. The parents have expressed their unhappiness since the school is abutting the DEO office.The indifference of the educational authorities is resented and condemned.

Parent N Durga complained that quality eggs were not given to the students.They were supplying small size eggs.

Another parent Satyaveni complained that chikkiwas not supplied. Despite bringing the defects and deficiencies in the menu, no official had taken initiative to rectify these defects.

Another parent said that in view of the non-functioning of the biometric system,JaganannaVidyakanuka was not supplied. As the server was not functioning, the parents after a prolonged wait in the queues,were returning to their houses. Parents are demanding for a nutritious menu as well as clean and hygienic surroundings in the school.

The school in-charge headmaster KV Surya Narayana said that there are 136 students fromClass VI to X and only 10 students are attending from Class X. He said that the government has not provided any funds for containing Covid-19 on their premises. It is a pity that the teachers themselves have borne the expenses of sanitary material as the government has not provided any special funds.

Teacher SV Satyanarayana said that asbiometric system was not working properly, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits were distributed to 50 percent of the students only.

PR Government High School was originally built by Pithapuram Maharaja and now it is in a dilapidated condition. The school is situated in low-lying area and any heavy rain would result in inundation of the area. Moreover, the drainage condition is in very poor and needs immediate attention of the corporation. The building houses three offices.

In view of the location of the offices, out siders are frequently visiting the offices for their purposes and causing inconvenience to the school students.

PR Government Girls High School Vidya Committee chairperson Pilli Rama Kumari said that midday meals are not tasty and nutritious. She said that students are unable to relish the food in view of its lack of quality and deliciousness.

The eggs are of low quality and don't have standard size. She said that instead of providing food, she demanded for supply of dry ration to the students. She urged the District Collector for construction of new buildings.