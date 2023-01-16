Prabhala Teertham celebrates in Konaseema

Amalapuram, January 16 ( Dr . BR. Ambedkar Konaseema District): Konaseema people celebrated the 400 year old tradition of "Prabhala Teertham" in coconut fields of river Godavari on the third day of Sankranti Kanuma in Dr. BR. Ambedkar Konaseema district. The Ministry of Defense has selected the Prabhala theertham shakatam on Republic day parade at New Delhi.

After the announcement , the Konaseema People felt overjoyed at the recognition and importance accorded to Prabhala theertham in Konaseema region by the Ministry of Defense. . Prabhala Teertham was celebrated in Konaseema region including, Kothapeta, Razolu, Madanaplli, Gollavilli and Vadaparru in Uppalaguptam Mandal, Ambajipeta, Machavaram and Thondavaram in Ambajipeta Mandal, Madanapalli, Vanapalli in Kothapeta Mandal and other mandals in Konaseema.

Hundreds of the people carried Prabhalas in a grand possession. An excellent grand prabala teertha has been celebrated in Jagganatota in Konaseema. All the Prabhas have been immersed in river Godavari. The devotees chanted the names of Govinda and lord Shiva which reverberated in the entire areas in Konaseema. In the processions, the politicians,officials and children enthusiastically participated.

While the people were dancing in the possession of the Prabala teertha at Kothapeta in Konaseema region , the police obstructed and prevented them from dancing. There was a heated exchange of words between the police and organizers of the prabala teertha. The police stated very firmly that under no circumstances they will not permit them to continue the dancing. For a short while the possession was prevented from going further. SP Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy is taking necessary steps to prevent any untoward incident during the possession.

Under the guidance and leadership of District Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy a huge bando basth was arranged to prevent any untoward incidents. For the last 400 years, this procession has been traditionally followed and is in vogue in Konaseema. According to locals, whoever comes to Konaseema during the Sankranti festival they will not miss to see and enjoy this beautiful lovely spectacle of Prabala Teertha procession in these areas. Only after Prabhala Teertha the Sankrati festival concludes.