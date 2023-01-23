Prabhala Theertham: A colourful combo of nature & people

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh tableau on Prabhala Theertham would adorn the roads of Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The tableau showcases Prabhala Theertham, celebrated in Konaseema during Sankranti. Konaseema celebrates three days of the festival somewhat differently compared to other areas. Here it is all about Prabhala Theertham.

Though it is celebrated in about 250 villages of Konaseema, the seven-acre area between Mosalapalli and Irusumanda villages, which is called 'Jagganna Thota', is the highlight of it all.

This festival becomes resplendent with the greenery all around getting reduced as the most colourful combo of nature and people. The ornate designs of 'Muggulu' in rainbow colours coupled with the youthful mirth and joy of children running around the beautiful coconut and banana groves and paddy fields lend an ethereal mystic look to the festival unparalleled anywhere. Konaseema is home to 'Ekadasa Rudrulu' as mentioned in the Puranas of the yore. Mosalapalli village diety 'Bhogeeswaraswamy' invites 'rudras' for a meaningful exchange of views for 'Loka Kalyanam', it is said. It is this 'descending' of the powers at this place that lend the spiritual touch to it and the venue is called 'Prabhala Theertham'.

It is believed that Vyghreshwara Swamy presides over the meeting of these powers. Hence the primacy is marked by the crowds waiting to commit their promised offerings on the fulfilment of their prayers to the deity till the arrival of his 'Prabha'.

The 'Prabhas' are artistic creations using teak planks and logs and bamboos in a systematic manner to resemble a 'gopuram'. New Clothes are weaved into the space between the frame and a thick red cloth is used to screen the backside of the 'Prabha'.

The front space of the 'Prabha' is known as 'Jeevaatma', while the one behind is called the 'Paramaatma'.