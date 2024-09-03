Floods in Andhra Pradesh: Inflow to Prakasam Barrage Reduces After Record Flood Levels

In the wake of the recent cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, Vijayawada's Prakasam Barrage experienced unprecedented flood levels, reaching a record flow of 11.47 lakh cusecs on Monday. This surge was attributed to heavy rainfall that inundated the region.

According to statements released by the Department of Water Resources and the Chief Minister's Office, the flood flow was the highest recorded to date. However, conditions have improved as of today, with the flood flow now decreasing to 9.79 lakh cusecs. This decline is a result of reduced water elevation from upstream sources.

The water flow was recorded at 11.30 lakh cusecs at the same time yesterday before peaking at 11.47 lakh cusecs by noon. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they assess the impact of the flood and work on mitigation efforts. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated on the condition of the barrage and surrounding areas.