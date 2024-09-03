  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Floods in Andhra Pradesh: Inflow to Prakasam Barrage Reduces After Record Flood Levels

Floods in Andhra Pradesh: Inflow to Prakasam Barrage Reduces After Record Flood Levels
x
Highlights

In the wake of the recent cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, Vijayawada's Prakasam Barrage experienced unprecedented flood levels, reaching a record flow...

In the wake of the recent cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, Vijayawada's Prakasam Barrage experienced unprecedented flood levels, reaching a record flow of 11.47 lakh cusecs on Monday. This surge was attributed to heavy rainfall that inundated the region.

According to statements released by the Department of Water Resources and the Chief Minister's Office, the flood flow was the highest recorded to date. However, conditions have improved as of today, with the flood flow now decreasing to 9.79 lakh cusecs. This decline is a result of reduced water elevation from upstream sources.

The water flow was recorded at 11.30 lakh cusecs at the same time yesterday before peaking at 11.47 lakh cusecs by noon. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they assess the impact of the flood and work on mitigation efforts. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and stay updated on the condition of the barrage and surrounding areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X