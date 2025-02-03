Prakasam district 56th formation day celebrated

Ongole: Minister for Social Welfare Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy announced ambitious development plans for Prakasam district during its 56th formation day celebrations held at Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on Sunday.

The event began with floral tributes to Prakasam Pantulu’s statue at the Collectorate, led by District Collector A Thameem Ansariya and attended by MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao and BN Vijay Kumar, along with other prominent officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy outlined several key initiatives, including a renewable energy industry in Kanigiri, a leather park in Giddaluru, and the upcoming integration of Ramayapatnam Port and Horticultural University areas into the Prakasam district.

He also revealed plans for a Bharat Petroleum refinery unit and potential tobacco-related industries, following recent discussions at the Davos summit. He said that the government is prioritizing water resource management through river interlinking projects and the expedited completion of the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project. He said that a four-lane road from Bestavaripeta to Ongole is scheduled to begin construction this year. The minister also highlighted plans for tourism development, aquaculture expansion, and granite industry promotion. Collector Ansariya emphasised that development strategies would align with the state government’s Vision-2047 ten-point agenda, noting that Prakasam is geographically the largest district in the state.

The celebration included cultural performances by children and recognition of freedom fighters’ families and distinguished district personalities.

The event was attended by various officials and public representatives including AP Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and other key government representatives.