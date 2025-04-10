Prakasam police intensify crackdown on cannabis networks

Markapuram: The Prakasam district police announced stringent legal action against anyone involved in the transportation or consumption of cannabis in the district.

Markapuram DSP U Nagaraju explained in a press meet on Wednesday, that they arrested three individuals in the Markapuram town and seized 1,739 grams of cannabis (ganja).

The DSP announced that they arrested the three persons on Tuesday at around 2:30 pm near Saint Xavier School in the Estate area of Markapur, following intelligence received by the town Circle Inspector P Subba Rao.

He said that the arrested individuals have been identified as Sunkara Madhu Venkata Gopinath, Padi Tirumalaiah and Sk Imran, all are natives of Markapuram. The DSP said that Madhu had purchased cannabis from the Araku area and was selling it to the other two accused at higher prices. He said that they also seized a motorcycle used for transporting the drugs.

Prakasam SP Damodar announced that investigations were ongoing to identify more individuals involved in the cannabis network.

He emphasised that purchasing, selling, consuming or possessing cannabis are all criminal offences under the law. He urged citizens, especially youth, to stay away from cannabis and not ruin their lives by becoming addicted to such substances.

He requested the people to report any information regarding cannabis-related activities to local police, Dial 112, or the police WhatsApp number 9121102266. The SP assured that the informants’ details would be kept confidential. The SP praised Markapuram DSP U Nagaraju, Circle Inspector P Subba Rao, Markapuram Town Police Station SIs Saidu Babu and Raja Mohan, and their staff for their skilful execution of the operation that led to the seizure of cannabis from the suspects.